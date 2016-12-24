Idaho Power warns customers of targeted phone scam

Idaho Power is warning customers of a phone scam meant to cheat users of the utility out of “a large sum” of money, according to a Facebook post.
According to the post, Idaho Power customers have reported receiving fraudulent phone messages that claim the customer owes money to the utility company and must call back immediately to make payment. Upon returning the call, a fake Idaho Power voice message offers steps to pay the outstanding debt.
“Idaho Power will never demand immediate payment over the phone,” the Facebook post said. The company encouraged anyone who receives the call to hang up immediately.
If you receive a call from Idaho Power that you believe is a scam, call the company at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.
