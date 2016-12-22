Third defendant in Ada heroin-trafficking probe gets 12 to 20 years in prison

Caven H. King, 30, got the same prison sentence earlier handed to co-defendant Tyler Knarr and will be eligible for parole after a dozen years.
King was sentenced in 4th District Court Nov. 30 on two counts of felony heroin trafficking and was fined $15,000 plus court costs. In a plea agreement, Ada County prosecutors a conspiracy charge, four other trafficking charges and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance against King.
Co-defendants Knarr, 29, and Audri Perkins, 28, were sentenced Nov. 9 in connection with the same investigation. Perkins, also known as Audri Foster, will have to serve the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison plus up to three additional years. All three were sentenced by District Judge Michael Reardon.
Knarr is accused of supplying the drugs that King and Perkins sold to an undercover officer. Back in March, police searched a home near the intersection of South Orchard and West Kootenai streets and seized more than 43 grams of heroin and more than two grams of methamphetamine. The search followed a two-month investigation by the Boise Area Narcotics and Drug Interdiction Team.
