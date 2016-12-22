Mountain Home mom, teenage boyfriend arrested in child abuse case

Mountain Home police, responding Wednesday morning to a tip, found an 18-month-old girl with severe bruises and swelling on her face, forehead, head and back.
The toddler was taken by ambulance from the Desert Manor Apartments in the area of North Third East Street and A Street to St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center. At the same time, police placed the little girl in the custody of Child Protective Services.
The child’s mother, Nicole Ann Christiansen, 24, and her 17-year-old boyfriend were arrested and charged with felony injury to a child, police said. The teen is not the child’s father, Mountain Home Officer Melanie Broughton said. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.
Police Chief Nick Schilz praised the person who called authorities.
“It is reassuring to know that here in our community, we have a strong dependable relationship with our citizens. A citizen like this makes a difference,” Schilz said in a written statement.
