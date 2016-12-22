Mountain Home mom, teenage boyfriend arrested in child abuse case

1:59 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on Idaho law enforcement policy and training Pause

1:16 Mash bash pits University of Idaho against Colorado State University band

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

1:03 How a forensic investigator lost — and found — his laptop

1:32 Idaho football coach Paul Petrino looks ahead to Potato Bowl

10:11 Paul Petrino likes his team as the underdog

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:34 CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu