Police: Same man robbed banks in Boise, Meridian Wednesday afternoon

The robberies were 17 minutes and 2.6 miles apart, committed by a man in a Cabela’s hat and puffy jacket with the collar over his face.
Police believe the same man committed both robberies, Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said.
The first robbery was reported at 3:16 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch inside Albertsons on Five Mile and Overland roads, an Ada County dispatcher said.
At 3:33 p.m., the Idaho Central Credit Union at Overland and Celebration Avenue in Meridian was reportedly robbed, the dispatcher said.
Meridian and Boise police released surveillance photos of the robber, described as a man wearing a green Cabela’s hat, a blue puffy jacket pulled up around his face, sunglasses and hiking-style boots.
In the Meridian robbery, the man did not display a weapon but handed a note to the teller advising it was a robbery, then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Meridian police said.
The Boise robber also got away with cash, fleeing on foot, Boise police said. Questions about whether the man used a weapon in the Boise robbery were not answered Wednesday evening.
If you have any information or recognize the suspect in the Meridian case, contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678. For the Boise case, call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.
