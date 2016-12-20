Boise man accused of abducting man over debt, leaving him naked along a desert road

0:29 Idaho lost to Colorado St. in bowling – but here are 2 Vandal strikes. Pause

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

1:24 Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

4:01 Rhodes Skate Park grand opening in Boise

8:55 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, on Cactus Bowl prep, says Cory Young will transfer

1:26 Colorado State's Zack Golditch talks about being hurt in Aurora shooting and why giving back after is important

2:53 Got a domain name? How to check its status, and how to spot scams like this one