Boise man accused of abducting man over debt, leaving him naked along a desert road

The discovery of a bleeding man wearing nothing but socks along Pleasant Valley Road early Friday resulted in the arrest of a Boise man on aggravated battery, robbery and second-degree kidnapping charges three days later, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Clifford M. Cole, 46, of Boise was booked into the Ada County Jail Monday morning on the three felony charges. He remained in jail Tuesday evening on $500,000 bond.
Deputies began their investigation around 3:30 a.m. Friday after an Idaho Department of Correction employee saw a naked man standing on the side of Pleasant Valley just past Hollilynn Drive. The man’s head was bleeding, it was snowing and the temperature was 31 degrees, ACSO reports.
The man later told investigators Cole was angry about an unpaid debt and took him out to the desert, forced him to strip down to his socks and stole his backpack, which contained his cell phone and a laptop. Cole then allegedly hit the man in the head with the butt of a handgun and threatened further injury if he didn’t pay, investigators said. Cole allegedly drove away, leaving the man by the side of the road, ACSO reports.
A short time later, the victim was spotted by the IDOC employee, who called dispatch and took him to the nearby prison to get him out of the elements, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reports. Paramedics then took him to a local hospital for treatment.
No information was available Tuesday afternoon about how much money the victim owed or how badly he was injured.
Deputies arrested Cole outside his Boise home Monday morning and booked him into the Ada County Jail. He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, and bond was set at $500,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 3.
