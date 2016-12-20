Ada County teen pleads guilty to shooting another teen this summer

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Damian M. Barber was accused of shooting another 19-year-old man in Kuna with a .22 rifle at least three times after an argument on Sept. 15. The two men had argued over text message and then Barber shot the victim at a household on the 3300 block of East Deer Flat Road. The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Barber is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 27, according to court records.
