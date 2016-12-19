Emmett man charged with pistol-whipping elderly California man

Authorities in Northern California have tied Holden D. Falk, 20, to a January home invasion robbery in which an elderly man was pistol-whipped.
The man suffered life-threatening head injuries after he answered a knock on the door of his Saratoga home on Jan. 19 and a man began assaulting him, investigators said. The suspect fled when the victim’s wife confronted him and set off an alarm. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
“He has recovered but it was pretty serious,” said Alaleh Kianerci, the deputy Santa Clara County district attorney who is handling the case.
Kianerci received nationwide attention for the prosecution of Brock Turner, the ex-Stanford University swimmer convicted of three counts of sexual assault. The judge in the case, Aaron Persky, was widely criticized for sentencing Turner to six months in jail. Kianerci sought a six-year sentence.
Falk was arrested July 5 in San Jose after he was named as a suspect in a carjacking. During an investigation, police said they found property stolen two days earlier in a home invasion in Los Gatos.
Two masked men approached another man late that night inside that resident’s open garage. One of the masked men had a handgun, the other had a knife.
The thieves forced the man inside his home, where they also confronted a woman. After ransacking the residence, they fled with electronics components, cash and jewelry. In that incident, neither of the residents was hurt.
The other suspect was identified as Aaron L. Steward, 24, of East Palo Alto, Calif. Both he and Falk were charged with conspiracy, robbery, burglary and kidnapping.
In the Saratoga incident, Falk was charged with assault with a firearm and first-degree burglary.
Falk is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 9 in Santa Clara County Superior Court.
Two years ago, Falk slammed his SUV into an Ada County sheriffs deputy’s patrol car on Idaho 44 in Star. Falk fell asleep when the mishap occurred. He pleaded guilty to inattentive or careless driving and was fined $308.
Falk played linebacker for Emmett High School received honorable mention on the 2013 4A Southern Idaho Conference football team his senior year.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
