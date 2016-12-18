Nampa police seek suspect in auto burglary

Nampa police on Sunday posted to Facebook to ask the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing items from a vehicle.
Nampa Police Department posted two photos taken from surveillance video of a man in a tan trench coat and a blue and white hat crouched in the back of a white pickup truck and walking around the vehicle.
“He entered a vehicle that isn't his and took items that don't belong to him and we'd like to chat with him,” the Facebook post said.
It was not immediately clear from the post when the alleged burglary took place.
Police asked anyone with more information on the case or the suspect to call the investigating officer at 208-468-5680 or message the department on Facebook. The case report number is #N16-67082.
