Nampa police seek suspect in auto burglary

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City Pause

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

1:24 Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County

1:59 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on Idaho law enforcement policy and training

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

6:29 Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver discusses Cactus Bowl, senior class

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

5:19 The Rag Co. opens new shop in Boise