Have you seen this man? He tried to rob a Nampa bank Friday

The would-be robber did not display a weapon or claim to have one, Nampa police said of the incident at Bank of the Cascades on 12th Avenue South.
The man twice demanded money from a teller, then quickly left the bank empty-handed around 3:30 p.m., heading south and then west across 12th, police said.
He is described as in his late 20s or early 30s, 175 to 180 pounds and about 6 feet tall, with a light complexion and dark hair. He wore a black leather jacket with a white or yellow hooded sweatshirt underneath, a red beanie cap, dark pants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Nampa police at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS. Police released surveillance photos of the man Friday evening.
Comments