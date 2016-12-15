ATF and Boise police probe leads to 2 arrests, seizure of meth, heroin and guns

Two Boise men face federal gun and drug charges after an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Boise police.
Blue Densmore and Avery Erickson were arrested at separate Boise residences early Wednesday, according to a news release. ATF agents served search warrants and seized approximately 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 6 ounces of heroin, two rifles, and other controlled substances, the news release said.
ATF and BPD launched a joint investigation resulting in the purchase of five firearms including a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and more than 300 grams of methamphetamine during various undercover operations, according to the news release.
Investigators say Densmore was selling the guns and drugs, while Erickson was identified as his source. Both defendants have multiple previous felony convictions and allegedly have ties to a gang that is under investigation by the ATF and Boise police, according to the news release.
“ATF’s highest priority is reducing violent crime by working cases related to firearms offenses,” said Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Doug Dawson. “The trafficking of firearms by multi-convicted felons to violent criminals, gangs and drug trafficking organizations presents a grave threat to public safety and will not be tolerated by ATF.”
