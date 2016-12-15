Nampa man sentenced to 25 to life in prison for summer murder

A Nampa man will serve at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a 25-year-old Georgia man this summer.
Jesus Avila, 31, could stay in prison for life after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.
Avila was arrested June 30 in Yakima, Wash., on a warrant for the murder of Ricardo Keith, 25, in Nampa.
Avila shot Keith in the head June 22 as the latter sat in his own vehicle near the intersection of Florida Avenue and Ivy Street. Another passenger was in Keith’s vehicle, but was not injured, prosecutors said.
Avila entered a guilty plea on Oct. 7 and was sentenced on Thursday. After 25 years, he will become eligible for parole.
“It’s quite obvious that Mr. Avila constitutes a real substantial danger to society,” 3rd District Judge George Southworth said at Thursday’s sentencing, according to a press release from the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office. “This was nothing less than a cold blooded senseless murder. I understand that there are gang relationships possibly involved; a firearm when the defendant wasn’t even to possess firearms; drugs involved; that’s what happens when these things combined.”
Avila was also ordered to pay court costs for $800.
