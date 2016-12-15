Crime

December 15, 2016 5:09 AM

Suspects in Meridian Wal-mart robbery, assault arrested

Statesman Staff

Two suspects in a robbery and assault at a Meridian Wal-Mart on Monday were arrested late Wednesday night.

Ian Ashworth, 21, was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, burglary and use of a deadly weapon in a crime. Enysa Spengler, 20, was booked on charges of burglary and grand theft.

Meridian Police and Ada County Sheriff deputies served a search warrant on the 300 block of North Cleveland Avenue in Kuna at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. During the search, police said they recovered items tying the two to the robbery and assault at a Wal-Mart on Fairview Avenue Monday morning.

On Monday, a man reportedly entered the store, filled a shopping cart with about $1,000 worth of items (including automotive parts and women’s underwear), left the store without paying and then pointed a handgun at an employee who attempted to stop him. The female suspect was reportedly waiting for the man in a vehicle.

Multiple tips from the public helped lead to the arrests, police said.

