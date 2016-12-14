Meridian police release image of second suspect in Wal-Mart robbery, assault

Meridian police is asking for help identifying two suspects in the robbery and assault at a Wal-Mart on Fairview Avenue Monday morning, according to a Meridian Police Department press release.
A man reportedly entered the store on 4051 East Fairview Ave., filled a shopping cart with about $1,000 worth of items (including automotive parts and women’s underwear), left the store without paying and then pointed a handgun at an employee who attempted to stop him. A female suspect was reportedly waiting for the man in a vehicle, according to the release.
Police already released photos from surveillance footage of one of the suspects, a man described as white, in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and between 160 and 180 pounds. He wore a bear hat with pink lining during the incident, according to the release.
On Wednesday police released a second photo from surveillance footage of the suspected woman involved.
The vehicle involved is described as a light blue four-door sedan with a ski rack on the rood and a 1A license plate.
If you have any information about the incident or the suspects involved, contact MPD at 208-888-6678.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
