Idaho City official charged with two felonies

An Idaho City councilman is being held in the Ada County Jail on two felony charges, according to online court records and a city official.
Jeffery Raymond Gibson, 62, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery Monday night. He is in his first term on the Idaho City Council.
Gibson was booked into the Ada County Jail just before midnight. The jail website indicated he was still in custody as of midday Tuesday.
Neither Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek nor his chief deputy could be reached Tuesday for comment on the arrest; both were at the weekly county commissioners meeting. Idaho City Mayor Phillip Canody, who works for the Forest Service, also could not be reached.
Gibson is being held at the Ada County Jail but he is considered a Boise County inmate. Initial arraignments are done by phone, an Ada County sheriff’s spokesman said.
According to online court records, Gibson has prior convictions for reckless driving and failing to stop for damage accident in 2012; resisting or obstructing officers and probation violation in 2011; and disturbing the peace in 2007.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
