Idaho City official charged with two felonies

2:33 Holiday lights on Woods End show Pause

1:03 Starting college in high school

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

1:24 Notus Convenience Store Murder Reenactment

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

1:14 Idaho Rep. Labrador hints at role in Trump's administration

1:09 Holly Lane residents defend Nampa nursing home

1:13 Mountain Home firefighters battle Pat's Desert Inn Cafe blaze