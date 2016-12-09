Boise man charged with sex crimes against teen girl

A Boise man was arrested last week on a Canyon County warrant accusing him of sexually abusing a teenage girl.
A 13-year-old girl told her mother toward the end of the school year last spring that she had been abused by William Everett Malone, 45. The mother then contacted Caldwell police, Sgt. Damon Rice said.
A warrant for Malone’s arrest was issued Nov. 30 and he was taken into custody on Dec. 2 by Boise police.
Malone, 45, was arraigned in Ada County Magistrate Court on Monday and was later transferred to the Canyon County Jail in Caldwell.
He is charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Malone is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday before Canyon County Judge Davis VanderVelde.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
