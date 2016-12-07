He posted photos of himself on Facebook with guns, now they’re going to federal prison

A Nampa man was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for the unlawful possession of ammunition after his brother posted several photos and videos on Facebook of himself surrounded by firearms in the apartment they shared, according to a District of Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.
Matteo Salome Espinoza, 20, of Nampa, had been convicted of aggravated assault in Canyon County and under his probation requirements, was not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition. His brother Juan Espinoza, who had been convicted of burglary, was under the same felony probation requirement to not own firearms and ammunition, but he posted the photographs and video to Facebook of him with firearms. Officers conducted a search of the brothers’ apartment and both men admitted to possessing the ammunition that was found in their bedrooms. Officers searched Matteo Espinoza’s phone and found messages showing he was trying to sell a gun, according to the release.
Juan Espinoza pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Matteo Espinoza was sentenced to 51 months in prison, according to the release.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments