6 Texans now face prison time for using stolen credit cards in Idaho

Four Texans were convicted on several counts of fraud and identity theft in a credit card scheme they carried out in Idaho, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Alejandro Hidalgo, 27, Dilcia Martinez-Marquez, 26, Enrique Matos-Herrera, 30, and Jose Salazar-Quintana, 29, all of Amarillo, Texas, were found guilty of using stolen credit cards to buy more than $30,000 worth of goods from Idaho Walmarts and other stores, according to the release. They were all found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition, Salazar-Quintana was found guilty of seven counts of wire fraud and seven counts of aggravated identity theft. Hidalgo was convicted of six counts of wire fraud and six counts of aggravated identity theft. Matos-Herrera was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Martinez-Marquez was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Idaho.
Two other men were involved in the scheme, but had previously pleaded guilty: Luis Mejias-Fiz, 25, and Eslay Monzon, 43.
Prosecutors say the six men got stolen credit and debit card numbers from vendors on the Internet, then encoded those numbers onto stock gift cards and used those cards to buy merchandise and other gift cards.
The men visited the Treasure Valley in October 2015, staying at local hotel rooms on Oct. 15 and 16 and using the stolen card numbers at seven or more Walmarts and a couple of Walgreens. Meridian police arrested them on Oct. 16 after recieving tips from the public, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Mejias-Fiz will be sentenced on Jan. 11. Monzon is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 19. The other four men will all learn their prison sentences March 9.
Each count of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
