Meat-cleaver-wielding bank robbery suspect sought by FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for public help finding an unidentified man who wielded a meat cleaver to rob a bank in Meridian, according to an FBI press release.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction, according to the release.
The man is suspected of robbing the Idaho Independent Bank on 113 East Idaho Street on Nov. 21, and the U.S. Bank on 485 West Main Street in Kuna on Oct. 21. The suspect reportedly used a large knife at the Kuna bank to demand money, and used a meat cleaver at Independent Bank, according to the release.
The suspect is described as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds, white and male. He was reportedly last seen wearing camouflage pants, black sunglasses, black gloves, a black beanie, a black and white dotted scarf and a black and green jacket, according to the FBI.
“He may have access to facial disguises,” according to the FBI release.
If you have any information about the suspect or incidents, you’re urged to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City Office at 801-579-1400.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
