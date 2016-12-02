Meridian man reportedly leads police on hours-long vehicle chase

Two Treasure Valley residents are facing charges after a stop-and-go vehicle chase that left one Boise Police Department officer with minor injuries, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Daniel A. Avila, 20, of Meridian, identified as the driver of an SUV fleeing police was charged with four felony counts: two charges of attempting to flee or elude officers in a motor vehicle, aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel, aggravated assault and a probation violation. He’s also facing multiple misdemeanor charges: two additional counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, resisting or obstructing officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cody R. Belcher, 31, of Boise, identified as the passenger in the SUV is facing one misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing officers.
BPD officers initially attempted to stop the driver of an SUV near the intersection of Entertainment Avenue and Overland road around midnight Friday. Officers made the stop because the SUV had a missing headlight. Avila reportedly stopped at first, but then drove away as the officer approached, according to the release.
Over the next three hours officers would spot the vehicle, attempt to make a stop, and each time the Avila would reportedly speed off. At one point Avila was said to have driven into an officer who was on foot. The officer was treated by medical personnel and cleared, according to the release.
Officers found the vehicle at the intersection of Cloverdale and McMillan roads around 3:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop. Avila, again, sped off, but officers found the unoccupied SUV at DeMeyer Street and Koaster Avenue. Police searched the area on foot and found the Avila and Belcher trying to hide.
Officers then took the two into custody and booked them into Ada County Jail.
