Police think this woman is linked to debit card thefts — but they don’t know who she is

An Idaho Humane Society employee has had debit cards stolen twice from her purse while it sat in a back room for employee personal items, and Boise police say they’d like to talk with a woman possibly connected to the first theft.
But first, they need to figure out who she is.
Thursday, police released security camera photos of a woman seen entering the IHS back room Oct. 28, at the time of the first theft. Some of the photos are clearly from a retail outlet, and police say the card was used multiple times at several stores.
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho released one photo of the woman Nov. 17. Since then, police say, the IHS employee has had another debit card stolen from the same place.
Do you know something that could help? Call 208-343-COPS. Or, leave a tip through the Crime Stoppers website, 343COPS.com. Or, use the P3 smartphone app for iOS or Android to submit a tip through your smartphone.
