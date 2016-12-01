Does this sketch look familiar? Nampa police seek intruder found in woman’s bedroom

The man reportedly forced entry Oct. 30 into a home in the 1000 block of Holly Street. A woman who lived there woke to find him in her bedroom, Nampa police said Thursday in a news release with the composite sketch of the intruder.
The woman was not physically harmed. The man fled, police say, but not before making comments that have led police to investigate the matter as a possible sex offense.
Police believe the man broke into the house between 6 and 6:10 a.m.
Know anything that could help police? Call Detective Seibel at 208-475-5715, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Comments