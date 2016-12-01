Ada County deputies arrest 3 after finding garbage bags filled with pot at hotel

Three Treasure Valley residents were arrested after Ada County deputies found more than 40 pounds of marijuana in their hotel room, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Deputies responded to a report of a strong smell of marijuana coming from a hotel room on the 8000 block of West Overland Road around 1 p.m. Nov. 22. When deputies arrived, they saw Maxine Dearing, 36, and Lucas Graham, 33, were leaving the hotel room with a cardboard box that had two bags of marijuana in it, according to the release.
Dearing unlocked the hotel room, but James Rhodes, 46, who was inside, tried to block the door. He eventually let deputies in, according to ACSO. Once inside, deputies saw marijuana residue all over Rhodes and found “several plastic garbage bags full of marijuana,” according to the release.
Deputies reported they also found paraphernalia, including trimmers and packaging materials.
Dearing, Graham and Rhodes are charged with trafficking marijuana and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 7. Marijuana trafficking is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, according to ASCO.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
