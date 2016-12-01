Boise police now looking at whether 2 reports of attacks on women are linked

Boise police are investigating whether two reports this month of attacks against women walking in public are linked, said Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams.
On Nov. 8, a Boise woman reported that a strange man attacked her earlier in the day — at about 12:50 a.m. — on Freemont Street near Allumbaugh Street.
“Then she said she pepper-sprayed him and he ran away,” Williams said.
The man was wearing dark clothing and the woman didn’t see his face or provide a description, Williams said.
BPD checked back in with the woman this week after a similar report on Monday. A 19-year-old woman said she was walking to her car in a shopping center parking lot near Westpark and North Milwaukee streets — the area of the Boise Towne Square mall and several other shopping areas — at around 6:15 p.m. when a strange man grabbed her from behind.
In that case, police say, the suspect carried a sharp object that left the woman with minor injuries. She was treated at a hospital and released. That suspect is described as being taller than 6 feet and husky, according to BPD.
If you have any information about these cases, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments