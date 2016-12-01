Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.
Michael S. Dauber, 48, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Fourth District Court in Boise for killing friends Steven Kalogerakos in 2007 and Joshua Reddington in 2000. Reddington was missing for 14 years. Kalogerakos was missing for six years before his body was found in the mountains near Idaho City.
An Idaho State Police trooper and Shoshone County deputy were involved in a fatal shooting in North Idaho in 2013. The parents of the man they shot, Alexander Mandarino, have filed a lawsuit claiming the use of deadly force was not justified.
A man died after an officer-involved shooting with Garden City and Boise police Monday morning at the Garden City Police Department office. Investigators were on the scene until after 10 a.m. The man is known to Garden City Police, according to Chief Rick Allen. He’s a felon out on parole (grand theft), Allen said. An autopsy is being done at the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name will be released soon after that’s complete.
Taylor Kemp, 19, was cited with a fireworks violation relating to the Table Rock Fire, which consumed at least 2,500 acres, threatened dozens of homes and blackened a well-known Boise Foothills landmark in late June 2016. Kemp denies having anything to do with starting the fire and says he was pressured into confessing.
The owner of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma reported it stolen Thursday morning, and a couple hours later, the pickup was found half-submerged in Lucky Peak Lake with no one inside and no sign of whoever stole it.
Boisean Joel Dee Eggers died after being struck by a car April 8, 2016. He was 64. His family was in court July 12 for what was expected to be a plea hearing for Tyler C. Martinez, who is charged with vehicular manslaughter. But Martinez did not enter a plea. Trial dates were set for this and another case.