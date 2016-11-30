Couple’s fighting led to crash that killed Kuna teen, prosecutors charge

A Kuna teen died in a rollover crash because of a fight between her father and then-stepmother, authorities allege in charges filed this week.
James D. Barnes, 46, and Jordan E. Jamison, 25, both of Boise, are each charged with felony injury to a child and misdemeanor domestic battery related to the March 31 death of Autumn Barnes, 14.
All three were in a Ford Explorer northbound on Black Cat Road. At about 6:30 a.m. that morning, the SUV rolled at Ridgeback Lane, just south of Black Cat’s intersection with Amity Road. Autumn Barnes was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Now, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office says Jamison — the driver — and James Barnes were arguing and hitting each other when Jamison lost control of the SUV. Prosecutors say the SUV veered into mailboxes, Jamison overcorrected and it rolled.
Autumn Barnes was apparently not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the back of the SUV, said the sheriff’s office. Jamison had to be cut from the wreckage. Paramedics took both Jamison and James Barnes to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Jamison remained hospitalized for a month and has since been living with her mother, according to court testimony Wednesday.
Court records show Barnes filed for divorce in April, just two weeks after the wreck. The divorce was finalized in August.
The sheriff’s office says it has evidence that methamphetamine was in Jamison’s system at the time, and a crash report filed with the Idaho Transportation Department lists “drug impaired” as among the contributing circumstances. But it does not appear she faces any related charge.
ACSO turned the case over to prosecutors in October. Those prosecutors issued arrest warrants for James Barnes and Jamison Monday and both were arrested Tuesday without incident.
Barnes posted $75,000 bond Tuesday afternoon, but Jamison remained in jail and was arraigned Wednesday afternoon. At that arraignment, Judge Michael Oths released Jamison on her own recognizance, saying he does not believe she’s a flight risk due to her injuries and living situation.
Prosecutors had asked for $75,000 bond. Jamison’s attorney had sought $10,000 bond.
The former couple’s cases will be consolidated, Oths said. The next scheduled court date is a preliminary hearing Dec. 21. At such a hearing, a judge decides if a case merits advancing to district court and a full trial.
Jamison, the driver, was convicted of negligent driving in 2014. Online court records also show three citations since 2009 for following other vehicles too closely, among several other driving infractions. She was not carrying auto insurance at the time of the crash, according to the ITD report. She does not appear to have any past convictions for drug use.
Neither Jamison nor James Barnes appear to have any previous domestic violence convictions.
The Statesman’s John Sowell and Nicole Blanchard contributed.
