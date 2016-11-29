Nampa driver charged with DUI after crash involving pedestrian

A 30-year-old Nampa man was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a driver hit him near the intersection of East Amity Avenue and Chicago Street, the Nampa Police Department reports.
Though police didn’t describe the exact circumstances of the crash, they say Samantha Robling, 25, was charged with misdemeanor DUI after hitting the man with her 2008 Nissan sedan.
The crash happened around 2 a.m.
The man’s condition at the hospital was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
