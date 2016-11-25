Suspect in Utah ambush murder case arrested in Idaho

A suspect in an ambush murder case in Salt Lake City was arrested in Garden City Thursday morning, reports Salt Lake-based KUTV, a CBS affiliate.
Rodney Maxwell, 35, of Salt Lake, is in the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of being a fugitive from justice, according to the jail log. Maxwell was staying in a Garden City hotel and was arrested when Salt Lake City police reached Garden City police and asked them to take him into custody, reports KUTV and other Salt Lake-area media.
Jason Nakonechni, 38, was reportedly lured Sept. 4 to a Salt Lake City motel by one of the suspects, Marilee JoAnn Borden, 43, according to a report from The Salt Lake Tribune.
There, Nakonechni was attacked and “violently beaten,” according to the Tribune. He was then taken to a residence in West Valley City, where he was beaten more, then taken to Toole County, where investigators say he was killed.
Witness reports cited by the Tribune and the Deseret News suggest the attack may have been motivated by money. One of Nakonechi’s attackers reportedly claimed the victim owed him money, charging documents in the case state.
Nakonechi’s vehicle was found abandoned and on fire Sept. 5. His mother reported him missing to police on Sept. 18.
Police found his body Monday night “with the help of the suspects,” reports the Tribune.
A total five people are accused of being part of the ambush in some way. Borden, Corey Lee Petersen, 53, and Michael Shaine Snyder, 40, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Allison Wells, 37, faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping and murder. Maxwell is in the process of being extradited from Idaho.
