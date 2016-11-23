Two Treasure Valley police agencies involved in Meridian standoff

A Meridian man police believe was trying to commit suicide-by-cop surrendered and was taken into custody Wednesday, according to a Meridian Police Deparment press release.
Dispatchers got a call around 9 a.m. reporting a man with a gun acting “suspiciously.” MPD responded to the scene at a Jack in the Box on South Eagle Road and Bonito Way. Police later determined that the call was made by the 32-year-old man as an attempt to get police on scene.
Officers issued commands, but the man refused to comply. So MPD used a less-than-lethal bean bag gun against the man since he kept reaching into his pockets. The bean bag didn’t stop the man, but officers kept speaking to him and were able to get him to surrender, according to the release.
The man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and then booked into Ada County jail, charged with placing a false 911 call, and obstruction. MPD has not named the man due to sensitive nature of the incident.
