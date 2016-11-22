Nampa fire chief resigns after excessive DUI charge, motorcycle wreck

Nampa Fire Chief Karl Malott has resigned one week after being charged with excessive DUI in a September car wreck that left him seriously injured.
The city announced the resignation in a press release Tuesday, adding that Mayor Bob Henry has accepted it.
According to the release, Malott’s resignation is effective Dec. 23. Richard Davies will be the city’s acting fire chief while the search for a new permanent chief begins. Henry plans to seek both internal and external applicants, the release states.
“As the fire chief for the city, Karl did an excellent job,” Henry said in the release. “He has led the efforts to consolidate the Nampa rural and city fire departments and that is something we will continue to pursue. He also had a vision for how area fire departments could work together to provide better service in the Treasure Valley. That kind of leadership will be missed.”
Henry’s written comments do not acknowledge Malott’s excessive DUI charge, which was filed Nov. 14, nor the accident, in which Malott’s Harley Davidson struck the back of a car on Interstate 84 near Caldwell. The mayor does not plan to give further interviews on the matter, the release states.
Malott was off-duty at the time of the Sept. 24 crash. According to a crash report filed with the Idaho Transportation Department, speed, inattentiveness and an improper lane change contributed to the crash.
It’s not clear what Malott’s blood alcohol level was at the time of the crash, but an excessive DUI charge indicates a level of 0.2 or higher. The legal limit for Idaho drivers is 0.08.
Malott is scheduled for arraignment in Payette County on Nov. 28.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
