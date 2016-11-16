Boise man gets 4 years in federal prison for child porn

Allan Ebel, 63, also must pay a $5,000 fine and forfeit the computer and hard drive used to collect porn, according to the sentence handed down Wednesday in United States District Court.
Ebel pleaded guilty in August, admitting possessing nearly 5,000 images and 31 videos of child pornography, Idaho's U.S. attorney said in a news release. Investigators said pornographic images were downloaded from a website based in Switzerland on at least six occasions in August of 2014. Federal Homeland Security agents, with assistance from Boise police and the Ada County Sheriff's Office, searched Ebel's home in July 2015 and seized electronic devices.
