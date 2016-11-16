Boise man arrested, accused in drive-by shooting

Caldwell and Boise police worked together to arrest a man Tuesday they suspect shot at two young men near Luby Park Monday night, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
Roberto Angel Ballesteros, 30, of Boise, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony possession of a substance. Police believe there is one more suspect on the loose, according to the release.
The victims in the shooting, ages 20 and 18, said they were parked in a car at the park when the occupants of another vehicle shot at them around 8:50 p.m. Investigators found information that led them to Ballesteros, who was staying at a Boise hotel Tuesday night. CPD and BPD arrested him at about 10:30 p.m.
Now police are asking for help in finding the remaining suspect. If you have information you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 208-343-COPS. If your tip leads to a felony arrest you could be rewarded up to $1,000, according to the release.
