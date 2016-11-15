Nampa police seek man for questioning about early Saturday shooting

Police want to talk to Hector S. Martinez Jr., 37, about an early Saturday incident where a 32-year-old man was brought to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
The Nampa Police Department also got reports at 3:36 a.m. that day of shots fired in the 300 block of 12th Avenue South, and believes the shooting happened there.
“Detectives have been trying to locate Hector Martinez, so far unsuccessfully,” Lt. Eric Skoglund said in a Tuesday news release. “At this time we want to question him about his involvement in this incident.”
No information was available on the condition of the man who was hospitalized for gunshot wounds Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Norm Corder at 475-5708 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (343-2677).
