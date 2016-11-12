Over 100 pounds of marijuana seized in East Idaho traffic stop

Idaho State Police troopers on Friday seized over 100 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop just north of Pocatello, according to an ISP press release.
Around 11:30 p.m., troopers stopped a 2016 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound on U.S. 15 near mile marker 73. During the traffic stop, authorities found 125 pounds of marijuana, which was seized.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Nathan Thao, was arrested and is in Bannock County Jail on charges of marijuana trafficking over 25 pounds. Thao, 37, is a resident of Fresno, Calif.
ISP estimates the street value of the marijuana is $500,000.
