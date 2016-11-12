Man wielding meat cleaver robs Nampa bakery

0:15 Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench Pause

0:22 Police officers taken to hospital after Boise shooting

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

0:43 Bishop Kelly High football buries Blackfoot, advances to 4A championship

4:00 Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

3:50 Vigil honors BSU student Sierra Simon Bush

1:59 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel

2:06 Capital High football returns to 5A state championship

0:27 Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch