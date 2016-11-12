Man wielding meat cleaver robs Nampa bakery

A man brandishing a meat cleaver robbed a Nampa bakery on Friday evening, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The unidentified man came into Nueva Vida Bakery, 1424 2nd St. in Nampa, around 5:30 last night, according to Nampa Police Department spokesman Tim Riha. He threatened a female employee with the meat cleaver, telling her to empty the cash drawer, Riha said.
No one was injured, and the suspect, identified as a white man around five-feet-ten-inches with a skinny build, left the business on foot. Riha described him as wearing an Air Force jacket, a black beanie, and a scarf covering his face.
Police are looking for more information on the suspect and his whereabouts. Contact NPD at (208) 465-2257 with any additional information.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments