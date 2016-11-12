Nampa police respond to shots fired in suspected injury case

Nampa police early Saturday morning responded to reports of shots fired in an incident that they believe led to a Nampa man's hospitalization with gunshot wounds, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.
Around 3:30 a.m., NPD responded to the 300 block of 12th Ave. South after reports came in about gunshots heard in the area, according to the release. Officers on the scene found a building and two cars had been shot at.
Shortly afterward, police were contacted by a local hospital about a patient who was brought in with gunshot wounds. The patient, a 32-year-old male from Nampa, is undergoing treatment. The extent of his injuries were unclear.
NPD in the release said it believes the two incidents are related, though it's unclear how they may be related. No suspect was named, and police said they will continue to investigate.
Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact NPD at (208) 465-2257.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments