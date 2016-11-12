Nampa police respond to shots fired in suspected injury case

0:15 Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench Pause

0:22 Police officers taken to hospital after Boise shooting

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

0:27 Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story

4:00 Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

0:43 Bishop Kelly High football buries Blackfoot, advances to 4A championship

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

1:59 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel