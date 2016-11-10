Nampa police find drugs, stolen bank cards during search targeting repeat offenders

The Wednesday execution of a search warrant was “a good example” of the aims of a Nampa police team focused on repeat offenders and houses that become bases for criminal activity, Lt. Eric Skoglund said in a Thursday statement.
Police say they found a small amount of methamphetamine, some drug paraphernalia and stolen ID cards, a Social Security card and several bank cards at the home at 1022 W. Camelot Drive.
One man was arrested, Alija A. Burns. Seven other people were cited and each given a summons to appear in court.
All but one have past cases listed in Idaho’s court system, and many have past charges listed that were eventually dismissed. More specifically:
▪ Burns, 20, is charged with 7 counts of grand theft, a felony, and 3 counts of petit theft, a misdemeanor. According to online court records, he was arraigned Thursday and has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 22. He also is seeking to reduce his $100,000 bond; he remained in the Canyon County Jail as of Thursday evening. In Canyon County, he has two separate pending petit theft cases, and at least two past petit theft convictions from when he was a juvenile.
▪ Timothy Frazier Jr., 33, is charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used, a misdemeanor, according to police. Court records indicate he has a pending felony heroin trafficking case, as well as a past domestic battery charge that was pleaded down to disturbing the peace. Court records also list a number of drug and assault charges from earlier this year that have all been dismissed.
▪ Adrianna S. Leighton, 26, is charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used. Court records don’t list any significant past Idaho criminal cases under her name.
▪ Desiree B. Ochoa, 21, is charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used. Court records list at least two juvenile petit theft convictions.
▪ Nicholas A. Leighton, 29, is charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used. He has a pending petit theft case and a 2008 drug paraphernalia conviction, according to court records.
▪ Anthony J. Lopez, 22, is charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing drug paraphernalia.
▪ Theresa L. McCarter, 26, is charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used. She has a preliminary hearing later this month for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a pretrial in January for a charge of willful concealment of merchandise, and pleaded guilty earlier this year to another possession charge and a count of petit theft. A domestic battery charge in 2015 was pleaded down to disturbing the peace.
▪ Stephanie G. Flores, 20, is charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor theft.
