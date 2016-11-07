At a stoplight, they traded words, then punches — then a gun went off, prosecutor says

A man accused of a fatal shooting in Boise on Sunday night allegedly chased and tackled the victim before shooting him after the two exchanged heated words at a stoplight, a prosecutor said in court Monday.
Jacob D. Wall, 21, is charged with murder in the second degree, aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon while committing a crime.
A judge set Wall’s bail at $1 million per the state’s request at the Monday afternoon arraignment.
According to the prosecutor, Wall and the victim, identified in court as Luis Ray Lara, got into a traffic-related altercation near Edna and Five Mile roads. Words were exchanged at a stoplight, at which time the victim started “swinging punches” through an open window at Wall, the prosecutor said.
Wall then reportedly took a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun from his car’s console and shot the victim once in the shoulder. Lara then retreated, the prosecutor said, adding that Wall then “had the opportunity to drive away.”
Instead, the prosecutor said, Wall left his vehicle to pursue Lara, who was asking bystanders to call 911. Wall then tackled the victim and a fight ensued, during which Wall shot Lara three times, the prosecutor said.
According to the prosecutor, Wall has previous charges of eluding officers and aggravated assault — also linked to a road rage situation. Those charges, from 2015, were dropped to misdemeanors.
The judge also ordered Wall to have no contact with the victim’s wife or family.
Wall’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m.
