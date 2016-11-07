After hitting house, he broke down, so he took his dog and walked away, police say

A 23-year-old man is accused of crashing his vehicle into a residence, driving away without reporting the crash, then after his car broke down about a block away, fleeing further with his small dog at a walking pace, said Tracy Basterrechea, deputy chief of police for Meridian Police Department.
Adrian Schnepp is said to have crashed his vehicle around 1:22 a.m. Sunday into a Meridian home’s entry-way steps, near the intersection of North Meridian and East Pine avenues. The only damage to the house was a wrecked hand railing and bricks on the face of the building, Basterrechea said.
After the crash Schnepp reportedly drove off, but his vehicle stopped running several hundred feet away, Basterrechea said.
“He took his little dog and started walking away,” Basterrechea said. That’s when officers found and arrested him.
Schnepp is charged with failing to notify someone of the crash, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Online court records indicate he was set to be arraigned Monday morning in Ada County Magistrate Court.
