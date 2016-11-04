Boise man reportedly shows up to meet underage girl, finds police

Michael Gerhardt, 34, is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under age 16 and sexual exploitation of a child, both felonies.
In a Friday night news release, Boise police said a victim contacted them Oct. 29 to report lewd conduct by a man she met using an online app. An investigation led to Gerhardt as a suspect, and he was arrested Thursday "when he arrived at a location where he thought he was meeting the victim," police said in the news release. Gerhardt was booked into the Ada County Jail, where he remained Friday night.
No further details were immediately available, but police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
