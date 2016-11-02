Registered sex offender arrested, accused of stalking Boise girl

A 32-year-old Boise man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two felonies after reportedly stalking a girl near South Junior High, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
The girl told police the man, identified as Ryan Harrell, had followed her more than 20 times since August, and had at one point made “lewd sexual gestures” at her while near the intersection of West Overland Road and South Shoshone Street. Harrell reportedly was in the same vehicle every time he stalked the girl, a silver Ford Ranger. The girl’s mother managed to take a photo of the suspect’s vehicle and passed it on to police, who after an investigation, arrested Harrell, who is a registered sex offender, according to the release.
“Boise Police Patrol Officers worked quickly with School Resource Officers to provide surveillance around the school and work out a safety plan for the victim,” said Sgt. Craig Nixon in a statement. “This young victim was very alert to her surroundings and was able to provide police with detailed information that helped track down the suspect. We encourage anyone else in the area who may have felt threatened by Harrell to contact Crime Stoppers.”
Harrell was charged with first degree stalking and sexual abuse of a child under 16 years old.
Police believe that there may be more victims in the case, and encouraged anyone with more information to contact officers at 208-343-COPS.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments