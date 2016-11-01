Twin Falls man gets 25 years in prison for child pornography possession

Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Tuesday sentenced Stephen Roy Walker, 43, of Twin Falls, to 25 years in prison followed by 25 years supervised release for transportation and possession of child pornography
A Boise federal grand jury indicted Walker in September 2015; he pleaded guilty on August 5.
Department of Homeland Security agents served a search warrant in February 2014 at the Old Towne Lodge in Twin Falls where Walker was living with three minor children. Computers and electronic devices seized during the search revealed images of child pornography, according to the plea agreement. Walker admitted that he transported 462 digital images and 42 digital videos containing child pornography from Texas to Idaho, and that he possessed the images while living in Idaho. The images included child victims from 46 known child pornography series, and depicted prepubescent minors and images of sadistic and masochistic abuse.
Walker also admitted that 78 of the images and four of the videos depicted himself engaged in sexually explicit conduct with one of the children who was living with him at the Old Towne Lodge. Walker further admitted that he took these images while living in Texas, and transported them to Idaho.
“Three innocent children were rescued from a life of certain continued victimization thanks to the swift action of our special agents and partners involved in investigating this case,” Steve Cagen, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Seattle office, said in a news release.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Comments