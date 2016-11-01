Idaho Supreme Court upholds Meridian man’s murder conviction

An Ada County jury in 2012 found Robert Dean Hall guilty of killing his wife’s boyfriend in a Meridian parking lot.
On Tuesday, Hall lost another round in his effort to get the conviction overturned and a new trial when the Idaho Supreme Court affirmed his conviction.
Prosecutors said Hall waited for his wife, Kandi, and her boyfriend, Emmett Corrigan, outside a Walgreens store in March 2011. Hall shot Corrigan twice and then tried to shoot himself in the head but missed.
Fourth District Judge Michael McLaughlin sentenced Hall to 30 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after 17.5 years, in 2028.
McLaughlin denied Hall’s request for acquittal and a new trial.
Hall, 47, filed with the Idaho Court of Appeals, arguing that the judge erred in failing to properly instruct the jury on his justifiable homicide defense, by excluding Corrigan’s Facebook statements and by admitting testimony about the curriculum of Hall’s concealed weapon class.
The appeals court did not find error in those actions and unanimously upheld Hall’s conviction on Oct. 21, 2015.
Hall then petitioned the Idaho Supreme Court to review his case; it did and affirmed the conviction, according to an unanimous opinion filed Nov. 1.
In 2012, Kandi Hall, 45, pleaded guilty to grand theft for stealing from her former boss, Boise attorney Jared Martens. She embezzled $32,000, prosecutors said.
She was sentenced to 14 years in prison and could not ask for parole until after serving two years. But the judge placed her on a retained-jurisdiction program, or “rider,” and she served six months in a prison-based treatment program.
Though she obtained a recommendation from the Idaho Department of Correction to be released on probation, that was opposed by prosecutors and rejected by Judge Timothy Hansen. Hansen sentenced her to serve out the remaining 11 months of the mandatory portion of her sentence. She was released from prison in June 2014 and placed on probation through 2026.
