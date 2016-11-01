Meridian police asking public for help seeking enticement suspect

Three 14-year-old girls reported an adult man attempted to lure them toward his vehicle Halloween night, according to a Meridian Police Department press release.
Now officers are asking the public for help identifying the male suspect.
The three children were trick-or-treating near the Capital Christian Center, at the 2700 block of East Fairview Avenue, when a man in his early 20s in a car, described as a silver four-door Mazda, called out to them and said “come here”, walked toward them and reached toward them around 8:30 p.m., according to the release.
The girls ran away through a field next to the church, according to the release.
The suspect is described as a caucasian man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with shaggy brown hair, a large athletic build, red complexsion and acne. He was said to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans, according to the release.
If you know anything about the incident, the vehicle or the suspect you’re urged to call Meridian police at 208-888-6678.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
