Michael Dauber, man who killed 2 in Boise County, sentenced to 17 years

Michael S. Dauber was sentenced Friday to serve at least 17 years in prison for killing his friends, who had worked with him in logging.
Dauber pleaded guilty in June to two counts of second-degree murder.
One victim, 42-year-old Steven Kalogerakos, was found dismembered inside a bag buried in a shallow grave outside Idaho City in 2013. He had been missing for six years.
A bone fragment of the other victim, 25-year-old Joshua Reddington, was found in an Idaho City cabin crawl space in 2014. He’d been missing for 14 years.
The 48-year-old Nampa man, who is the son of a Chicago hitman who was gunned down in 1980, took Alford pleas. That means he pleaded guilty but didn’t actually admit guilt.
Second-degree murder carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison. In a plea agreement reached with Boise County prosecutors, Dauber would serve 17 years to life in both cases, with the time served concurrently.
The plea agreement included a provision that if Dauber told authorities where Reddington’s remains are, he could ask for a reduced sentence of 13 to 15 years in prison. But, he did not lead authorities to the remains.
In February last year, Tom Tiffany, who previously lived with Dauber, testified in court that Dauber roused him from sleep and asked him to help move Reddington’s body — whom he described as having a bullet hole in his head — out of the loft of the Idaho City cabin they shared.
Tiffany said he refused and then heard the sounds of a saw cutting through bones downstairs. A bone fragment that DNA testing showed matched Reddington’s biological mother was found in the crawl space of the cabin, leading to Dauber’s arrest in 2014.
The family of David Fishback, an Idaho City man who died of a drug overdose in 2011, told the Statesman last year that the FBI was investigating Dauber’s possible involvement in Fishback’s death, too.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments