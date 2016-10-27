Nampa man gets more than two years in prison on meth charge

Abel Martin Farias, 30, will served the newly imposed federal sentence concurrentlywith a state sentence he is currently serving for forgery, Idaho U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson announced Thursday.
Farias was indicted by a federal grand jury in April and entered a guilty plea in August.
According to court records, Farias was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over in Caldwell, on Feb. 9. The officer noticed Farias repeatedly reach between the seats, and when Farias opened the truck door a padded gun case and collapsible baton fell out, according to court records.
The officer arrested Farias on two outstanding warrants, and a police dog was called to the scene, according to a U.S. attorney’s news release. The dog alerted on the truck, and a subsequent search found methamphetamine and a lock box containing two handguns, ammunition, syringes and a digital scale, according to the news release.
Farias admitted that the methamphetamine found inside the truck belonged to him, according to the news release. The case was investigated by Caldwell police, the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Comments