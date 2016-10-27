Do you know this man? Boise police say he robbed credit union

Boise police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Idaho Central Credit Union on Overland Road, and they released surveillance photos of the suspected robber.
The robbery was reported at 5:16 p.m. Thursday at the credit union, near Cole Road at 6707 W Overland, an Ada County dispatcher confirmed.
Police say the man demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount. He was last seen headed south, fleeing southbound from the credit union.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information about the robbery, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
Comments