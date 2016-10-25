Man injured in officer-involved shooting on I-84 near Fruitland

What started as an attempted traffic stop in Payette ended in a police chase and shooting on Interstate 84, according to Idaho State Police Capt. Bill Gardiner.
Payette Police Department officers attempted to stop a black sedan around 11:40 p.m. Monday when the driver failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, according to a Payette County Sheriff’s Office press release.
But the driver kept going and officers pursued the sedan south on U.S. Highway 95 toward Fruitland, according to the release. Fruitland Police Officers used spike strips, but even with spiked tires the driver kept going onto I-84, albeit the wrong way onto the westbound off-ramp, Gardiner said.
The driver attempted to turn around as police attempted to box him in. The sedan stopped on the off-ramp and “an altercation occured and at least one of the officers present fire their weapons at the suspect,” according to the release.
The driver was was taken to the hospital where he is still alive, Gardiner said.
ISP is investigating the shooting. The driver has not yet been identified.
The westbound Exit 3 off-ramp onto I-84 from Highway 95 was closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday, but all roads are back open, according to the release.
This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more details as we confirm them.
