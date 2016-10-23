Nampa officer choked twice while arresting suspect in disturbance, police say

A Nampa police officer was choked twice by a suspect in a disturbance case on Sunday afternoon, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.
NPD says police responding to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of West Crestwood Drive found Jeremiah Heady, 20, nearby carrying a five-foot-long stick. When officers told Heady to drop the stick, he refused.
According to the release, police were able to get the stick from Heady, at which point he began walking away from the officer, who attempted to detain him. He fought with her and placed his arm around her throat. NPD says the officer broke away, but Heady again placed his arm around her throat.
Heady, of Nampa, stopped resisting when other officers arrived. He was booked into the Canyon County jail on a felony charge of battery on a police officer, as well as resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
The Nampa officer was treated and released at a local hospital with injuries of unknown severity. NPD identified her only as a 16-year veteran of the force.
