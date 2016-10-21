Boise woman gets suspended sentence for rental insurance fraud

Fourth District Judge Jason Scott sentenced Michelle A. Earl to up to three years in prison, then suspended that sentence and ordered 100 hours of community service plus three years of supervised release, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Friday.
In August, a jury found Earl, 44, guilty of filing a claim for water damage that had happened before she bought renter's insurance for her Boise home, according to an attorney general’s news release.
Earl’s insurance company referred the case to the Idaho Department of Insurance for investigation, and the felony insurance fraud case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Insurance Crimes Unit.
