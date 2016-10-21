Parma man gets 18 months for conspiracy to grow and sell pot on public land

Rogelio Arevalo-Villasenor, 24, a Mexican national, will likely be deported after serving his federal prison sentence, Idaho's U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson announced Friday.
The charges stem from the discovery last fall of 6,800 marijuana plants on public land in a canyon north of Banks in Boise County, according to a U.S. attorney's news release. Arevalor-Villasenor pleaded guilty in July and told investigators he supplied workers at the grow site with groceries and other supplies.
Co-defendants Martin Diaz-Lara and Carlos Avalos-Cervantes pleaded guilty earlier and got stiffer sentences: 15 years for Diaz-Lara and 9 years for Avalos-Cervantes, accordng to the news release.
The arrests resulted from a joint federal and local investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Land Management and Nampa Police Department
